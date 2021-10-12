Justine Skye Seemingly Hints At Giveon Breakup: “IDC Anymore I’m Done” [Photos]

Over the last year, Justine Skye and Giveon have largely kept their relationship away from the eyes of social media. On Tuesday, however, the former took to Twitter to air out some feelings, which has led some to speculate that she and the “Like I Want You” singer may have split.

via: Rap-Up

“A man wouldn’t know how to treat you right if you gave them a manual.. I know I shouldn’t but I really can’t help but blame myself for not saving enough love for me in the end ? whatever idc anymore I’m done,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

In a series of subsequent tweets, a heartbroken Justine reflected on her emotional state after the breakup. “People who I thought loved me the most I let break me the most. And those who actually do love me I pushed away.. I’m sure I’m not the only one which is why I’m even talking about this on here rn cause it fuckin hurts,” she wrote.

“I really hate the person I let myself become, but I know I want to be better and I cannot wait for that day,” added Justine.

She did not reveal the reason for their spit, only saying, “People will break you down to the last bone and then ask why you can’t stand on your own.”

Giveon, whose “Timeless Tour” launches next month, has not addressed the breakup report. The two have been dating for around a year, but mostly kept their relationship off social media. They celebrated Justine’s birthday together in Hawaii in August and vacationed with couples including Justin and Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker in Jamaica last month.

Back in 2019, Skye made headlines when she accused her ex, Sheck Wes of head-butting her and spitting in her face. From the sounds of her new posts, she’s failed to find her prince charming once again.