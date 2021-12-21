Christina Aguilera Bares Breasts To Celebrate 41st Birthday [Photos]

Christina Aguilera celebrated her 41st birthday by sharing a handful of sexy topless photos to her social media on Sunday.

via: AceShowbiz

Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, December 19, the Grammy-winning artist posted a series of sexy pictures. In the snapshots, the singer could be seen wearing nothing but some black leather gloves as she covered her breasts and posed for the camera.

Christina also wore her signature blonde hair and makeup. In some of the images, she rocked black sunglasses as well. “XTINA XLI,” she wrote alongside the racy photos. Her caption read 41 in Roman numerals.

People quickly flooded the comment section of Christina’s post with well wishes. “Oh okk! Happy birthday love !!” wrote musician and producer Tayla Parx. In the meantime, makeup artist Kristofer Buckle commented, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY [love emojis].”

“Happy Birthday Beautiful! Thank you for all the songs and for all your amazing live performances,” wrote singer Kathleen Hanna. “Deep diving you singing live on youtube is how I get thru the bad times and celebrate the good ones!”

Last year, Christina rang in her 40th birthday with a super stylish TikTok video. In the clip, she let her long blonde locks fall in a straight cascade down her back as she strutted down a hallway to Megan Thee Stallion’s “Body”.

At the end of the video, the “Dirrty” hitmaker flipped her hair over one shoulder and looked back, giving a sexy stare to the camera. “Comin for you 40!” she captioned the fun footage, which prompted Megan to reshare it on her Instagram Story alongside a string of heart-eye emojis.

Not stopping there, Christina also wrote a powerful message about turning 40. At the time, the former “The Voice” judge encouraged people to be strong in facing difficulties. “We have to be brave; we have to stand in the discomfort and push ourselves to new heights where we can find our greater purposes,” she advised. “I have always faced my life challenges head on, and what I have learned from doing that for 40 years is that I always come out on the other side as a stronger and wiser person.”

More recently, Christina has made her return to releasing music. In October, she dropped “Pa’ Mis Muchachas”, featuring Becky G, Nathy Peluso and Nicky Nicole. The track is set to be on an upcoming Spanish album.

“This album is a coming-full-circle moment for me. It’s been something I’ve wanted to do for so many years,” she said of her upcoming project. “I have an amazing team behind me that’s so supportive.”

Christina went on saying, “I’ve been in music for a really long time, but there’s nothing like being around Latin musicians and artists, the energy they bring to the table, the love and the passion they just bring and exude.” She added, “I actually am reinspired by music all over again, making this album.”

Christina seems to be on a look recreation high as she also brought her iconic “Dirrty” chaps back to the red carpet at the People’s Choice Awards earlier this month. The risqué look was given a modern-day makeover complete with fishnets, wide-leg bottoms, and a full black-and-yellow bodysuit as opposed to the bikini top she once rocked in 2002.