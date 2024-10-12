Home > NEWS

Christian Siriano Says it’s ‘Frustrating’ That ‘Housewives’ Don’t Pay for His Clothes: ‘We’re Not An Endless Closet’

BY: Walker

Published 5 hours ago

Christian Siriano prefers not to dress The Real Housewives, but a number of the castmates have worn his designs in the past.

When “WWHL” host Andy Cohen asked Siriano whether he’s ever dressed a “Housewife,” Siriano playfully replied, “I mean, ever? Maybe. But listen, they’re not on my list because, one, they don’t pay.”

And “Project Runway” alum doubled down on his stance during a chat with Page Six Style earlier this week.

“A lot of people like free clothes, and not everyone needs free clothes,” he told us on the Time100 Next Gala red carpet on Oct. 8.

Siriano added that it’s “frustrating” when stars expect to be hooked up with his fashions for free.

“We’re not an endless closet,” he said. “It’s a lot of work and energy and time and money that we put into clothes. This is what we do for a living.”

Siriano, 38, laughed when we inquired if all the “Housewives” were cheapskates.

“Listen, overall we could work on it. That’s my diplomatic answer,” he carefully replied.

Meanwhile, Siriano says that business is booming and “we couldn’t be busier and we’re trying to keep up, which is good.”

The designer recently launched a bridal collection in partnership with Azazie; Demi Lovato was among the stars who attended his recent NYC launch party unveiling the range.

Many of the gowns are priced under $1,000 — a “really important” decision, per Siriano, “because everything is really accessible. People still want to look and feel great.”

Continued the designer, “So many women in my life — friends — can’t get something [due to price]. I wanted those people to be able to buy a great dress.”

