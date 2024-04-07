Christian “King” Combs’ Attorney Addresses “Lewd And Meritless” Sexual Assault Lawsuit | lovebscott.com

Christian Combs‘ lawyer has released a statement responding to the sexual assault and harassment lawsuit recently filed against the 26-year-old.

“This is just another lewd and meritless claim from Tyrone Blackburn — just like what he filed in the Rodney Jones lawsuit, which he still has not served. This complaint is filled with the same kind of manufactured lies and irrelevant facts we’ve come to expect from Blackburn,” stated Aaron Dyer, attorney for both Christian and his father, Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Dyer goes on to add, “This is exactly why the federal judge in New York slapped him two days ago for a ‘pattern of behavior’ in ‘improperly [filing] cases in federal court to garner media attention, embarrass defendants with salacious allegations, and pressure defendants to settle quickly,’ and why he was referred to the disciplinary committee in the Southern District of New York. We will be filing a motion to dismiss this outrageous claim.”

Alleged victim Grace O’Marcaigh filed a lawsuit against the “Flyest In The City” rapper Friday (April 5) claiming he committed sexual assault against her in 2022 while on a chartered a private yacht. The suit alleges O’Marcaigh was employed as a steward when Combs had her take a shot of liquor, which she believes was spiked. She also accuses the 26-year-old of attempting to grope and kiss her, despite clearly rejecting his advances. She also claims he later cornered her again and attempted to force her to perform oral sex before she was able to fight her way out.

O’Marcaigh’s attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, also represents Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, the producer who filed a lawsuit against Diddy earlier this year.

The suit comes amid Diddy battling his own legal woes, as his LA and Miami homes were raided last week by Homeland Security in a sex trafficking investigation. Dyer released a statement following the incident, calling it, “a gross overuse of military-level force.”