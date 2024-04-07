Ray J Thinks Diddy's Pals Haven't Defended Him Because They're 'Trying To Understand' His Legal Woes | lovebscott.com

Ray J has shared his thoughts on the mounting allegations against Diddy.

via: AceShowbiz

For the “One Wish” singer, the rapper’s friends have yet to come to his defense because people are still “trying to understand” the situation.

The 43-year-old offered his two cents when speaking to TMZ on Friday, April 5 at the Los Angeles International Airport. “I think a lot of people are just trying to understand it,” he explained. “Understand what is and what’s not, ya know? It’s still a big question mark. Pray for everybody, though. Prayers go up for everybody.”

Ray J, however, kept mum when he was asked about Diddy’s infamous parties and whether he saw anything bad happening at one of the events. “I don’t know, man,” he said. “I got to plead the fifth on that one.”

Ray J is the latest celebrity to address Diddy’s legal issues. Akon previously told TMZ, “I would like to say just pray for the man… God knows best, whatever’s happening, God’s dealing with it and that’s the best thing to say.”

“But it is very unfortunate that things in this business are always being exposed in some ways and I think things could be done differently,” the rapper/singer added. “But I think this is a matter for God and he’s continue to deal with it how he’s been dealing with it.”

Akon went on to note, “I think when you have platforms like this, this is the year of truth at the end of the day.” He continued, “Things are gonna be exposed, but powers exposed to who it’s exposed from.”