Drake Offered To Pay For A Fan’s Divorce At His Show So That She Could Be Single And ‘Ready To Mingle’ | lovebscott.com

Drake held a recent concert at the Prudential Center in New Jersey and had some interesting words for a woman in the crowd after spotting her.

via: HipHopDX

On Thursday (April 4), the Canadian superstar’s It’s All a Blur — Big as the What? Tour passed through New Jersey for the first of two tour-ending nights at the Prudential Center in Newark. During his set, Drizzy told a fan that he would fund her divorce and even set her up for her next romance.

“I’m [going to] get you a good lawyer and we gon’ pay for your divorce tonight,” he said. “You gon’ be single and ready to mingle.”

Calling her “fine as hell,” he added: “Ay, and while you at it, you need to find you somebody to take you out on a date, too. I’ll pay for the date, too.”

Last month, the 6 God stopped by the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. During an exchange with the crowd, he learned that a fan in the crowd needed help paying for the mortgage on her parents’ house, which is something she’d been struggling with since both parents passed away.

Grabbing an item from the crowd, the”Hotline Bling” hitmaker read a message from the person out loud, then proceeded to ask for clarification.

“Your mom passed away?,” he asked. “Oh this is the outstanding balance right here? That’s a lot of money right there. But you know what? I’ma pay your whole mortgage for you. That’s 160 bands but I’ma pay out of my pocket. That’s gonna come from me.”

During his show in Pittsburgh in February, the 37-year-old spotted a fan holding up a sign that read “Ur music carried me through cancer,” following which he promised the survivor $50,000 for her trouble.