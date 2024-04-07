Drew Barrymore Confirms Adam Sandler Is Working On ‘Happy Gilmore’ Sequel | lovebscott.com

Drew Barrymore is on the hunt for news of Adam Sandler’s rumored Happy Gilmore sequel.

On one of the latest episodes of The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress announced that Sandler has written a screenplay for the sequel to the 1996 film. According to Barrymore, she had sent a video to Sandler of herself watching Billy Madison with her daughter and that led to conversations about Happy Gilmore 2.

“I want it. I need it. And I stayed up last night with my daughter watching Billy Madison,” Barrymore said in the video. “I sent Sandler a video of that, and then he sent me another video back, and I’m waiting to see if he’s confirming about the Happy Gilmore 2 script.”

Barrymore then gestured to her phone to confirm that the movie was in fact happening. “This just in, I have breaking news. I’ll just say this, from my source, that it is in process,” she said.

She added, “There is a process, and that process is in process.”

Happy Gilmore was released in 1996 and tells the story of an ice hockey player who develops a liking to golf and participates in a tournament to keep his grandmother’s home from going into foreclosure. The film was a box office success earning $39 million on a $12 million budget.

Last month, Christopher McDonald, who starred in the first film, revealed a first draft has already been written.

“I saw Adam about two weeks ago, and he says to me, ‘McDonald, you’re gonna love this,’” the actor said in an interview with Audacy’s 92.3 The Fan. “I said, ‘What?’ He says, ‘How about that?’ and he shows me the first draft of Happy Gilmore 2.”