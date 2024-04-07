Report: Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell Started Going to Therapy After Noah Cyrus Drama was Exposed | lovebscott.com

Tish Cyrus and her husband, Dominic Purcell, have been working on their marriage following the fallout from drama with her daughter Noah Cyrus.

via: Page Six

An insider told Us Weekly Thursday that the couple has been “working on communication and sought therapy together” amid bombshell reports about their marriage.

“It pushed them away from one another [and it’s] going to take time to heal,” a second source told the outlet.

Last month, several outlets reported that Purcell had been romantically involved with his now-wife’s youngest daughter before they got together.

“Noah and Dominic were seeing each other in a friends with benefits way, off and on,” an insider told People at the time. “They stopped seeing each other and then Tish started something up.”

According to Us Weekly — who was the first to break the news — the “Prison Break” actor, 54, and the “July” singer, 24, were allegedly involved for around eight or nine months before Tish “started pursuing him.”

Noah was reportedly “distraught” and “offended” by the entire situation, driving a wedge between the mother-daughter duo.

While none of them have addressed the situation, Tish is reportedly holding out hope that Noah will eventually come around.

Tish hinted that there were some “issues” in her marriage to Purcell during an appearance on daughter Brandi Cyrus’ podcast “Sorry We’re Stoned” last month.

The mother of five revealed that she was “so scared” when she first met Purcell because their astrological signs don’t mix well.

Tish — a Taurus — explained that she is “easily offended” and “takes things so personally,” while Purcell — an Aquarius — is “blunt” and “not emotional.”

“And that could be a problem,” she said. “But you know what, this is where I’ve grown, is like, I just feel like instead now of me getting so offended, because I respect and love him, that we have conversations.”

She continued, “And instead [of] getting so upset and heated about it, and me not taking it personally, just letting him have an opinion. I’ve never been good at that. These are definitely issues. But issues also, because I love him, that I’m dealing with.”

Tish and Purcell went public with their romance in November 2022 and wed nine months later. However, fans first caught on to the family drama after Noah and her older brother Braison skipped their mom’s nuptials.

Rather than attend the romantic ceremony, the brother-sister duo were seen strolling through Walmart and enjoying a relaxing brunch at Vivian’s Cafe.

However, Tish’s other children — Miley, Brandi and Trace — were all in attendance when she walked down the aisle.