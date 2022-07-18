Chrissy Teigen Celebrates One Year of Sobriety: 'I Feel Really Good'

Chrissy Teigen is celebrating one year of sobriety.

via People:

On Monday, the Cravings: All Together cookbook author, 36, marked one year without alcohol in a candid message on Instagram. In a video of the model with husband John Legend and kids Luna Simone and Miles Theodore, Teigen reflected on all the previous moments she had missed due to drinking.

“Not a drop of alcohol in 365 days! I miss feeling loopy and carefree sometimes, but to be honest toward the end, it didn’t give that fun feeling anymore anyhow,” she wrote. “I drank to end crazy anxiety that later mostly went away when I – get this – quit drinking! sigh.”

“Anyhow I feel really good,” Teigen continued. “Sometimes I get really frustrated looking back on days I should remember way better than I do because of alcohol. Like when I drank cafe patron and fell asleep while an Outback Steakhouse chef taught me (my friends) how to make a bloomin onion at my house. I wish I was awake for that. Wish I remembered really any awards show lol.”

“There are pictures from huge moments in life where my eyes just look…gone. Some are from real work shoots, some just beach days with the family,” the mom of two ended her post. “While I honestly STILL don’t know if I’ll never have a drink again, I do know I never want to be that way again. And for now, none is best. I’ll let the bad dreams come up and try to sort them out in therapy, without booze.”

Teigen’s followers showered her with love in the comments for the achievement.

“???? I’m glad to hear you are in a good place. Keep it up Chrissy. We love you,” one fan wrote. Another person commented, “That’s a huge accomplishment and you’re a strong person??? just take it one day at a time??????.”

In December, the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model opened up exclusively to PEOPLE about her first time celebrating a major holiday sober.

“I think the thing that makes me happy is realizing that I’ll still say stupid things and act and make stupid mistakes, even sober,” she said following Thanksgiving.

“I used to make crucial Thanksgiving errors, maybe one or two, and I still made a really bad one this year,” added Teigen, who admitted to using three cups of sugar instead of 3/4 cup in one recipe. “But I actually caught it, and that’s something drunk Chrissy would never have done. I caught it before it went out and I was like, ‘Wow, I am so sober.'”

Teigen told PEOPLE that she was pleased with the progress she had made with her sobriety, having celebrated the 100-day mark in October. “It feels like a little kid, right?” she said. “You don’t want to keep talking about it, and sometimes I’m like, ‘Oh my God, am I talking about it too much?'”

She added, “It is weird to go through these milestones of, ‘Oh my God, this is the first time that I’ve woken up after a birthday and I remember everything, I feel great.'”

Good for her.

