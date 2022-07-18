Lisa Rinna Slams #RHOBH for Only Having One Episode Honor Late Mom Lois: 'Shame on Everyone' [Photo]

Lisa Rinna is not happy with how ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ handled the aftermath of her mother Lois’ death.

via People:

On her Instagram Story Sunday, the 59-year-old actress shared a post from Pink Pop Box Podcast’s account featuring Rinna and Lois. “I’m shocked we spent 3 episodes about the word dark, but only few scenes shown on real human grief,” the podcast’s post read, referencing how Crystal Kung Minkoffhas repeatedly said that Sutton Stracke made “dark” comments to her last season.

Rinna thanked the podcast for addressing the show’s decision to highlight “a mere moment of the loss” of Lois. But she also shared her own views on the matter, slamming the Bravo hit in the process.

“I got one episode of grace. That’s it,” Rinna wrote.

“Lois deserved and deserves much more,” she added. “Shame on everyone.”

Lois died in November 2021 at 93. Shortly before her passing, the reality star confirmed that her mother was “transitioning” after having a stroke.

Before the series showed a portion of Rinna’s grief process following the death of Lois, she admitted via Instagram that she was “not looking forward to reliving” her mom’s passing.

“But I’m trying to accept what is,” she said in May. “I find it so interesting that rage has been so ever present for me during this time. I wonder if any of you have felt like that during the grieving process? I am having a very hard time but I’m trying to just allow space for all of the feelings.”

Rinna acknowledged in the series that she “knew” Lois’ death “was coming” due to her age. “But you want to keep your love one alive, if you can,” he said in a confessional.

“The hardest decision in that moment was … making a decision to not keep her alive,” she continued. “It’s really hard.”

Lisa is clearly still grieving — because this doesn’t make a whole lot of sense. We think she got a respectable tribute.