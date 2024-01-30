Chrisean Rock Abandoned By Over 200k Instagram Followers After Debuting Blueface Tattoo On Her Face | lovebscott.com

Chrisean Rock will have to continue her social media journey with a slightly smaller audience.

via: AceShowbiz

Rock’s devotion for Blueface has seemingly cost her a significant numbers of followers on social media. The reality TV star has lost over 200,000 followers on Instagram after she debuted a new Blueface tattoo.

As noted by TMZ, the raptress’ official account on the photo-sharing platform saw a slightly smaller audience after she showed off the huge tattoo portrait of her on-and-off boyfriend on her face. Within a day, her follower number dropped from 5.3 million to 5.1 million, which is believed to be caused by a post in which she unveiled the new face tattoo.

On Sunday, January 28, the 23-year-old took to Instagram to share a clip of her getting the new tattoo. In the video, she was seen sitting down while getting the portrait of the rapper inked on the face before she showed the complete piece.

The reference photo is from his mugshot which was taken just a few weeks ago. The huge tattoo sits right next another of one of Chrisean’s Blueface tribute tattoos. The older one, which sits just above her eyebrow, boasts his birth name in bold cursive letters.

The reactions to Chrisean’s new tattoo were mostly negative, with one person saying, “You ruined your face girl.” Another quipped, “Lord I pray I’m never this in love and delusional over no n***a AMEN!!” A third mocked the “Baddies” star as commenting, ” ‘Dummy Of The Year’ award goes to Rock!”

Some others, however, doubted that the tattoo is a permanent one. “This gotta be a joke. I pray it’s fake,” one person remarked. Some fans also suspected that Chrisean’s post was a PR stunt and the ink will eventually wear off. She indeed did not show redness or swelling associated with fresh ink which raised the suspicion.

Chrisean debuted the new tattoo tribute for Blueface after she revealed that she and her child moved back into his house. The rapper himself remains in jail following arrest for violating his probation on January 12.