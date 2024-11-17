Chris Tucker Sing an Impromptu Rendition of Usher’s “There Goes My Baby” [Video]

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

You never know who you’ll find in the crowd at an Usher show.

Usher spotted comedian Chris Tucker at a recent show, and the pair shared a hilarious moment in the crowd. On Nov.15, Usher stopped by Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena for his Past Present Future tour. Amid his performance of “There Goes My Baby,” featured on his 2010 Raymond Vs. Raymond album, he spots Chris Tucker in the crowd.

As captured in the footage, the singer approaches the Rush Hour comedian, who promptly snatched the mic and began belting out the track. The singer and the crowd immediately burst into laughter. The clip quickly made its rounds on social media, and social media users noted how Tucker’s humor hasn’t wavered over the years.

Advertisement

Back in September, Usher announced that he would be releasing a 20th-anniversary edition of his diamond-selling Confessions album. Additionally, the project will include a few new songs from the singer. Released in 2004, the project spun several singles, including “My Boo” featuring Alicia Keys, “Burn,” and “Superstar.” The album will release on November 1 and will be available on all streaming platforms.

In an interview with PEOPLE in February, Usher shared, “There is a great deal of truth in that album…We were having real talk sessions…We would sit around and I would say, ‘Yo, check your egos at the door, and let’s just really be honest. Everybody has to speak their truth.’” Usher also revealed a conversation with publicist Chris Chambers helped inspire him. “He motivated me to think about who I was and what people knew about me. And the result of that was Confessions,” he says. Before that conversation, “I had always felt like I would be judged as a result of being vulnerable. Black man, we deal with this.”

via: Hot97

Advertisement