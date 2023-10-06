Chris Rock Set to Direct Biopic About Martin Luther King Jr. With Steven Spielberg as Executive Producer

Universal Pictures is gearing up to tell a definitive cinematic biopic about the life of Martin Luther King Jr.

via: BET

Rock is reportedly in the final stages of negotiations to direct and produce the project, with Spielberg serving as the executive producer.

The film is based on Jonathan Eig’s acclaimed best-selling biography, “King: A Life.” The novel earned a National Book Award nomination and was described by The New York Times as the “definitive” bio of the social justice figure. Universal Pictures is supporting the biographical drama. Casting, however, has not yet been announced. It’s unclear when production on the unnamed movie will begin.

This project isn’t Rock’s inaugural venture behind the camera. The veteran actor has previously directed several films, including “Head of State” and “I Think I Love My Wife.”

Rock most recently appeared in the Netflix stand-up special “Selective Outrage,” where he addressed the infamous Will Smith slap, marking the streaming giant’s first-ever live-streamed event.