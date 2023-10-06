Bulked Up Jaden Smith Calls Out 'Haters' Who Only Post His Skinny Photos: 'Damn Can a Man Have His Phases' [Photo]

Jaden Smith is no longer the scrawny kid that he used to be.

via: Complex

Smith shared before-and-after photos of himself on Thursday, calling out anyone who still posts images when he was skinny while ignoring his now swole self.

“Haters Will Post The One On The Left And Ignore The One On The Right. Like, Damn Can A Man Have His Phases.”

Haters Will Post The One On The Left And Ignore The One On The Right. Like ?, Damn Can A Man Have His Phases????? pic.twitter.com/kWx2NV44Qn — Jaden (@jaden) October 5, 2023

The 25-year-old has come a long way from the day when his parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, among others, staged an intervention amid concerns that he was “wasting away.” The couple revealed on a 2019 episode of Red Table Talk that they were joined by his siblings Willow and Trey, as well as grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Jones, to discuss Jaden’s eating habits.

Jada said her son appeared “drained” and “depleted” since becoming a vegan. “I was just eating like two meals a day…maybe one,” Jaden admitted. “Maybe just that one big meal and I’m like, ‘Oh, you know, I didn’t get around to it.'”

Jaden revisited the topic two years later, saying he had been working with doctors and gained 10 pounds. The multihyphenate offered up a bit of foreshadowing at the time while discussing how he had been able to keep the weight on, adding, “I’m able to put on my muscle.”