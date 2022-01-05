Chris Noth's 'And Just Like That...' Finale Scene Cut Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

And just like that…Chris Noth has been cut from the last episode of ‘And Just Like That…’

via People:

Noth’s character, John James “Mr. Big” Preston, previously died in the Sex and the City spinoff’s premiere episode. According to TV Line, the 67-year-old actor was also set to make a brief cameo alongside Sarah Jessica Parker in the final episode of season 1, but the footage “will not make it to air.”

HBO Max declined to comment.

In October, Parker — who stars as Carrie Bradshaw — and her former on-screen love interest Noth were photographed filming And Just Like That… in Paris. They were seen filming on the Passerelle des Arts, which is a bridge that crosses over the River Seine.

Shortly after Noth’s character was killed off in And Just Like That…, multiple women accused the Good Wife alum of sexual assault.

The first two allegations appeared last month in a story by The Hollywood Reporter. Both women shared similar accounts of how he allegedly raped them, but Noth — who has been married to Tara Wilson since 2012 — denied the claims. He said both interactions were “consensual.”

“The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false,” he said in a previous statement. “These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

When a third woman accused him of sexual assault in a Daily Beast report, Noth, again, denied the situation occurred.

“The story is a complete fabrication, and the alleged accounts detailed throughout read like a piece of bad fiction,” a rep for Noth told PEOPLE in December. “As Chris stated yesterday, he has and would never cross that line.”

Singer Lisa Gentile accused Noth of raping her at her apartment in 2002, claiming the actor said he’d “ruin my career” if she “ever told a soul about what happened.”

Noth’s rep had no immediate comment when reached by PEOPLE regarding Gentile’s allegations.

In response to all the allegations, Parker, 56, as well as And Just Like That…costars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis spoke out in a joint statement.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth,” the trio’s statement read. “We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”

Noth’s Peloton commercial was pulled and a deal to purchase his tequila brand, Ambhar, was also scrapped. Additionally, Universal Television and CBS confirmed in a joint statement that Noth “will no longer film additional episodes of The Equalizer,” which he starred on alongside Queen Latifah.

It’s a wrap for Chris AND his career.