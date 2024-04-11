Chris Brown Takes Direct Shot At Quavo Over Karrueche Tran Fling | lovebscott.com

Chris Brown has directly called out Quavo for allegedly dating his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran.

On the song “Freak”—which features Lil Wayne, Joyner Lucas, and Tee Grizzley—Brown takes a shot at the Migos rapper, seemingly because they both have a romantic history with Karrueche Tran. “Fucking my old bitches ain’t gone make us equal,” Brown raps on the track, as heard in the snippet below. “Sipping that 1942 ’cause I don’t do no Quavo / Freak bitch she like Casamigos not the Migos.”

Chris Brown takes shot at Quavo on “Freak” on his “11:11” deluxe: “F*cking my old b*tches ain’t gone make us equal. Sipping that 1942 cause I don't do no Cuervo (Quavo). Freak b*tch she like Casamigos not the Migos.”

The diss on the deluxe edition of 11:11 comes a few months after Brown indicated that his beef with Quavo was still a thing even though they were sat next to each other during a Paris Fashion Week event. The artists attended the Rhude Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show and were spotted awkwardly sitting next to each other.

When photos circulated online, Brown clarified the situation in a comment. “Can’t pick who you sit by,” Brown wrote. “Fuck all that growth shit. N***a not finna fumble my bag for little n***as.”

In 2017, Quavo was romantically linked to Karrueche Tran, who had previously dated Chris Brown. The news was not met enthusiastically by Brown, who reportedly got into an altercation with Migos backstage at the BET Awards that year. Tran denied that she was ever in a relationship with Quavo, however.

That was it from the beef for quite some time, but Brown appeared to reignite the issues between them in 2021 when he challenged the rapper to a basketball match. Although, that’s considerably more friendly than the lyrics on “Freak.” It’s also worth pointing out that Brown last dated Tran in 2015, but they broke up after he got another woman pregnant.