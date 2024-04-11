Mariah Carey Adds Dates to Her ‘Celebration of Mimi Live in Las Vegas’ Residency Run | lovebscott.com

Mariah Carey doesn’t do anything halfway, so nobody should be surprised that she has doubled her previously announced Mariah Carey: The Celebration Of Mimi Live In Las Vegas residency, which will kick off on Friday, April 12, at Park MGM’s Dolby Live.

via: Billboard

A day before launching her upcoming Mariah Carey: The Celebration of Mimi Live in Las Vegas residency at the Dolby Live at Park MGM on Friday night (April 12) the singer has announced a new slate of dates for her stay-put.

On Thursday morning (April 11), Carey revealed eight additional shows on the run celebrating the 19th anniversary of her Grammy-winning 10th studio album, 2005’s Billboard 200 No. 1 The Emancipation of Mimi, which featured such beloved hits as “It’s Like That,” “We Belong Together”and “Shake It Off.”

The new dates will kick off on July 26 and include additional dates that month on the 27th and 31st, as well as shows on August 2, 3, 7, 9 and 10; tickets for the newly announced gigs will go on sale to the general public on April 19 at 10 a.m. PT. Citi cardmembers will have access to a presale beginning on Friday (April 12) at 10 a.m. PT through April 18 at 10 p.m. PT here.

According to a release announcing the new shows, Carey’s third go-round in Vegas will find her performing fan favorites from the Mimi album in addition to some of her iconic hits and other fan favorites from throughout her career. The previously announced dates include shows on April 12, 13, 17, 19, 20, 24, 26 and 27. Tickets for the shows can be purchased here, with a limited number available for the initial run.

The Mimi run, backed by Live Nation and MGM Resorts, is the follow-up to Carey’s first two residencies at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, #1 to Infinity (2015-2017) and The Butterfly Returns (2018-2020). Infinity was a chronological performance of the singer’s 18 No. 1 hits, starting with 1990’s “Vision of Love” through 2008’s “Touch My Body.” While that show focused on Carey the entertainer, “Butterfly” leaned into her formidable vocal chops with a powerhouse 23-song set list of big hits, surprises and her personal favorites.

Carey and Live Nation are donating $1 from every ticket to the Fresh Air Fund’s Camp Mariah, a summer program that allows campers to explore their interest in film, photography, fashion, cooking, debate and international relations.

