Crystal Renay Shares How She Found Out Ne-Yo Was Being Unfaithful During Their Marriage | lovebscott.com

Crystal Renay has been focusing on herself after her divorce from NE-YO, now she’s opening up about more.

On Thursday, April 11, ‘The Breakfast Club’ published an interview with Renay and Usher’s ex-wife Tameka Foster via YouTube. During the sitdown, Ne-Yo’s ex-wife opened up about how she discovered his infidelity.

Renay explained that, ironically, she made the discovery through one of Ne-Yo’s past appearances on the radio show.

“Well, what’s funny is, it was ‘The Breakfast Club,’” Renay explained, clarifying that this occurred before Jess Hilarious joined the show and while Angela Yee was still a co-host. “Remember when y’all asked him the question, would he be okay not knowing if his partner cheating? He was like, ‘I would live in a blissful bubble.’”

Ne-Yo’s ex-wife explained that his answer didn’t sit well with her.

“‘Uhn uhn, something ain’t right. Is that how he wants me to think?’” she recalled telling herself at the time.

Renay went on to explain that that same day, she found “everything” she “needed to find,” and when she confronted the singer, he had “no choice” but to admit his wrongdoing.

