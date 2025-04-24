Home > NEWS

Chris Brown Sued for Allegedly Publicly Humiliating Woman on Social Media, Causing Her Distress

BY: Walker

Published 58 minutes ago

Chris Brown is facing legal trouble after being accused of using his massive social media platform to shame a former fan publicly.

Brown is being dragged to court by a woman who claims the entertainer publicly humiliated her on social media, In Touch can exclusively report.

A woman named Angela Reliford filed a lawsuit, obtained by In Touch, against Chris, 35, for alleged invasion of privacy and false light.

Angela, who filed her lawsuit without a lawyer, claimed she has suffered significant reputational damage, emotional distress due to Chris’ actions.

In the suit, Angela explained Chris has over 145 million followers on social media. She claimed that Chris reposted a video of her that was edited and manipulated to include distorted audio with “ominous, ‘devil’ music” in it.

She said the video also featured a mugshot from a wrongful arrest. “False captions suggesting that [she] had intended harm to Chris and his dancers,” the suit read.

[Chris] directly reposted the edited video to his social media platform, broadcasting it to millions of followers without verifying its authenticity or considering the damage it could cause,” the suit read.

Angela said that “by reposting the edited video, [Chris] intentionally placed [her] in a false light, portraying her as dangerous and unstable, thereby misrepresenting her character.”

She alleged Chris acted with reckless disregard for the truth by failing to confirm the “veracity of the content before sharing it with his extensive following.”

Angela claimed she has suffered “substantial reputation harm, public ridicule and emotional distress.” She said she has faced harassment and threats from Chris’ fans.

In addition, she said blogs wrote up stories about Chris’ post. Angela demanded unspecified damages for the alleged harm to her reputation. Chris has yet to respond to the allegations in court.

As In Touch first reported, Chris is in the middle of a separate $90 million legal battle with his former housekeeper, Maria Avila.

via: In Touch Magazine

