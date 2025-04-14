Chris Brown & Karrueche Tran Share Laughs at Coachella; Social Media Reacts

BY: Walker Published 22 minutes ago

Chris Brown used to have to stay away from Karrueche Tran for legal reasons … now, he’s saying what’s up to her in the desert — chatting with his ex at Coachella.

Their surprise link-up sparked plenty of reactions online, with one fan commenting, “Sometimes it’s okay to spin the block,” and rapper The Game chiming in with, “Positivity wins!”

The reunion caught fans off guard, especially given the rocky history between the former couple.

Back in 2017, Tran was granted a restraining order against Brown after alleging he had made violent threats, including telling others he intended to kill her.

Brown never directly addressed Tran’s accusations, but around the same time, he posted a cryptic message on Instagram, saying, “Make sure y’all don’t be listening to all this bullsht, man. What all them other people on the outside doing, let them do what they doing. I don’t know what the fck they talking about.”

Chris Brown also took aim at Karrueche Tran’s rumored ex, Quavo, by releasing a diss track. However, Karrueche made it clear she wanted no part in the drama.

“I don’t feel anything. It is what it is. I’m living my life,” she said at the time. “Working, paying my bills, taking time for myself—and that’s all that matters. Whatever else is going on, I’ve got nothing to do with it […] I’m living a peaceful life. That’s all I want.””

