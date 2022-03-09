Chris Brown Shares Alleged Texts and Voice Messages From Rape Accuser, Threatens Lawsuit [Photos + Video]

Chris Brown is trying to clear his name in light of sexual assault allegations and has shared communications purportedly with his accuser on social media.

via: Complex

The singer was hit with the lawsuit back in January. The plaintiff, identified as Jane Doe in the suit, said the assault took place on a yacht at Diddy’s Star Island home. Brown previously denied the accusations, and now he’s shared sexually explicit messages he claims are from the same woman, supposedly sent after the date she alleges she was raped.

“Missing u,” one of the purported messages reads alongside a censored nude selfie. “U were honestly the best [redacted] I’ve had. Lol I just want it again. Why u playing with meee lol.”

According to Radar Online, the unverified messages also indicate Brown asked the woman to get the Plan B pill, which she corroborated in her lawsuit. Brown appeared to ghost the unnamed person, who he claims attempted to get in touch numerous times after the alleged assault.

In a clip he shared on his Instagram Stories, an acquaintance of Brown played a series of voice messages he alleged came from the woman in which she asked why Brown was giving her “mixed signals.” She expressed desire to have sex with him again in the purported voice message, too.

“No more dragging me through the mud,” wrote Brown. “CLEARLY YOU CAN ALL SEE THE ?. Now let’s see if the media will keep that same energy they had trying to destroy me, to run the real story. Me and my team are taking legal action on this situation. You don’t play with people lives like that. THX TEAM BREEZY.”

Per TMZ, the accuser’s lawyer Ariel Mitchell confirmed her client sent these texts and voice messaging. Mitchell said she is withdrawing from the case, because she was not told about the messages prior to agreeing to represent her.

Nick Cannon voiced his support for Brown in a tweet.

“Praying for my brother @chrisbrown,” the talk show host wrote.

Praying for my brother @chrisbrown “We do not wrestle against flesh and blood but against principalities”Ephesians 6:12 ?? The enemy stays busy… ‘You Were The Best —- I’ve Had’: Case Of Woman Who Said Chris Brown Drugged https://t.co/dzhhXVqqpG — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) March 8, 2022

Last month, the Miami Beach Police Department launched an investigation into two separate battery accusations made against Brown, one of which is related to the same reported incident in the lawsuit. The other woman claims she met with the singer in a hotel suit just days after the other incident, alleging she blacked out after he forced a “powdery substance” into her mouth.

The unidentified woman who sued Chris Brown with claims he drugged and raped her on Diddy’s Miami Beach-based yacht has lost her legal representation after police uncovered text messages that complicate her case, sources confirm to Rolling Stone.