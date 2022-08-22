Chris Brown Says He's Banned From Awards Shows [Video]

Chris Brown has had an incredible year thanks to the success of his tenth studio album Breezy as well as his current “One Of Them Ones” Tour with Lil Baby. But according to the star, despite all of his accomplishments, he’s still banned from performing at award shows.

The R&B superstar reveals that he’s been banned from awards shows. He made the revelation while sharing an Instagram video from one of his concerts in New Mexico, saying he would have quit the industry if not for his fans.

“YOU SEE THE PEOPLE??? EVERY SHOW IS PACKED LIKE THIS,” he wrote in his caption. “IF IT WASNT FOR MY INCREDIBLE FANS I WOULD’VE BEEN QUIT… I don’t like the fake celebrity SHIT…”

Despite his ability to sell out shows, Breezy says he hasn’t been booked to perform at an awards show in years. “AWARD SHOWs HAVENT let me perform in years… yet my shows STILL SELL OUT. LET ME BE GREAT…”

Someone in the comments asked if the BET Awards would let him perform, to which Chris responded, “Nope.” Chris last performed at the BET Awards in 2017.

Chris Brown Names BET As One Of The Award Shows That Haven't Let Him Perform in Years.??

In the meantime, you can catch him live at an arena near you on his “One of Them Ones” co-headlining tour with Lil Baby, which wraps at the end of this month.

The “Warm Embrace” singer recently made headlines after responding to Diddy’s claim that R&B was dead. “R&B ain’t dead,” he wrote. “A lot of people are deaf to what real music is… Damn near every rapper wanna be a singer.”