Chris Brown Says His AMAs Performance Was Canceled for ‘Reasons Unknown’ [Photo + Video]

Chris Brown says he was supposed to put on a big tribute to Michael Jackson during the AMAs this weekend — but claims honchos pulled it.

via: Rated R&B

Brown, who is nominated for Favorite R&B Male Artist, alleged that his unannounced performance was scrapped. He posted a seven-minute rehearsal video on Instagram that showed what fans would’ve seen on the main stage.

“WOULDVE been the ama performance but they cancelled me for reasons unknown,” Brown wrote in the comment section.

Brown’s performance would have kicked off with his intoxicating hit “Under the Influence,” before paying tribute to Michael Jackson’s groundbreaking album Thriller for its 40th anniversary. The dance-heavy medley would have featured “Beat It,” “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’,” “Billie Jean” and “Thriller.”

Sony Music Entertainment and the Estate of Michael Jackson released Thriller 40 on Friday. The double CD includes all the songs from Thiller, plus never-released tracks that Jackson worked on for the album.

As noted above, the American Music Awards airs this Sunday, Nov. 20, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.