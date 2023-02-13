Chris Brown Reacts To Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Show [Photos]

Chris Brown appeared to show love to Rihanna on social media following the pop star’s big performance at Super Bowl LVII.

via: Rap-Up

Shortly after she took the stage at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show on Sunday, Rihanna’s ex seemingly reacted to her pregnancy-revealing performance with a message of support.

Taking to his Instagram Story, Breezy wrote, “GO GIRL” alongside red heart and praying-hands emojis.

Chris Brown shares his support for Rihanna after her #SuperBowl performance pic.twitter.com/fN7cwPWD3C — Rap-Up (@RapUp) February 13, 2023

Chris has remained supportive of his ex. Back in May, he congratulated Rihanna and A$AP Rocky on the birth of their son.

The former couple dated from 2007 to 2009 before their romance came to an end after Chris was charged with domestic abuse for assaulting his then-girlfriend ahead of the 2009 Grammys. They briefly reunited in 2012 before going their separate ways.

On Sunday, Chris also responded to a fan who asked when he would be performing at the Super Bowl. However, it appears that he won’t be taking the stage anytime soon.

“Never shawty,” he responded. “American media AINT FA me. Rather be where I’m welcomed.”

Chris is currently traveling through Europe of his “Under the Influence Tour,” which kicked off in Dublin on Saturday and runs through March 26 in Paris.

Rihanna returned to the stage at Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII halftime show in Glendale, Ariz. during which she performed a career-spanning medley of hits and revealed that she is pregnant with her second child.

A$AP Rocky was seen cheering on his baby mama from the sidelines as she performed, while SZA, Cardi B, and Ty Dolla $ign took to social media to praise her epic performance.