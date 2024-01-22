Chris Brown Goes Off About Quavo After Being Forced to Sit With Migos Member at Fashion Show Years After Fight

Paris Fashion Week is currently going full steam ahead, and several of hip hop’s flyest are illuminating the City of Light with their flashiest drip including Chris Brown and Quavo.

via: Radar Online

CB and Quavo were seated next to each other during a recent show during Paris Fashion Week — and Brown was none too pleased with the seating arrangements, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Brown took to social media to unleash his feelings. He commented on a post of a photo of him next to Quavo writing, “Can’t pick who u sit by. F— all that growth s—. N—- not finna tumble my bag for little n—–.”

The comment was first reported by The Neighborhood Talk.

In a video from the event, Quavo can be seen looking down at his phone while Brown looks at the models on the runway. The two looked tense as they tried to avoid each other.

Brown and Quavo have had beef for years. Quavo started dating Brown’s ex Karrueche Tran after she broke up with Brown.

In 2017, Brown and Quavo – along with Offset and Takeoff — were involved in an incident backstage at the BET Awards after-party in Downtown Los Angeles.

TMZ reported that a member of Brown’s team pushed Quavo and then one of the Migos members jumped in — but then he got punched. The Migos members and their friends followed Brown to his car, but no fight ever took place. Brown never approached anyone during the situation.

Around the same time, Tran was granted a 5-year restraining order against Brown after accusing him of threatening her with violence after they broke up.

Offset was questioned about the incident while out in LA. He told a cameraman that the Brown fight at the BET Awards after-party was due to a “whole lotta paper, whole lotta haters, man.”

Offset did not deny Quavo’s relationship with Karrechue played a role in the fight. Quavo has yet to comment on the recent fashion show seating arrangement.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, on top of the Quavo drama, Brown is in the middle of a civil lawsuit brought by his ex-housekeeper over an alleged vicious dog attack at his LA home.

The woman said the dog ripped chunks of her body out and she was forced to be rushed to a hospital. Brown denied all allegations of wrongdoing and blamed the housekeeper for having caused her injuries by allegedly provoking the dog.

The case will head to trial later this year.