21 Savage Lands Second Solo Number One Album With ‘American Dream’

21 Savage scores his fourth No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart as American Dream debuts atop.

via: Billboard

Coming in second this week was Kali Uchis’s ORQUIDEAS, marking the highest debut for any of her albums in her career. Morgan Wallen’s One Thing At A Time, last year’s best-performing album, took third, while Drake’s For All the Dogs took fourth and Taylor Swift’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version) rounded out the top five.

Savage was last atop the album chart as a solo artist in 2018 with I Am > I Was, but he’s topped the chart two other times since then on the collaborative albums Savage Mode II with Metro Boomin and Her Loss with Drake. Savage moved about 133,000 units, almost all of them coming from streaming.

Savage was Rolling Stone’s cover star in December, opening up about his infamous ICE arrest as well as the contents of his music, which he said were “fiction as hell.” “I just think of it in my head,” he said. “Some of it be based off of real life, but a lot of it be creative stories.”

With the Albums chart confirmed, all attention turns to the Hot 100, where Ariana Grande is expected to take the crown for “Yes, And?” It would mark her third consecutive Number One single following the Weeknd collaborations “Save Your Tears” and “Die For You.” A “Yes, And?” Number One would end Jack Harlow’s two-week streak at the top for “Lovin’ On Me.”