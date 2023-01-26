Chris Brown Allegedly Owes $4M In Back Taxes While Flaunting Massive Clothing Collection

Chris Brown was just hit with a whopping tax bill that totals $4,044,596.76.

via: AceShowbiz

The R&B artist has shown off his massive clothing collection amid reports that he owes both the IRS and the state of California more than $4 million in back taxes.

On Wednesday, January 25, the 33-year-old took to his social media account to brag about building “a department store” outside his house because he’s got so many clothes. “I just built a department store outside of my house,” he said in a video as he walked through a hallway leading to the new space. “Let me show y’all what this looks like.”

Breezy then gave fans a mini tour of the space before suggesting that it isn’t actually the entirety of his wardrobe. “Just so y’all see, man,” he said. “There’s still more, you feel me? So all that fake cappin’ about y’all ‘got drip.’ Man, come see me, you heard me?”

Chris shared the video while he’s hit with a whopping tax bill that totals $4,044,596.76. According to reports, in December 2022, the “Kiss Kiss” crooner was hit was a federal tax lien for $2,245,561.50 for taxes owed for the 2022 year.

The government also filed another $1,059,967.78 tax lien for the same year. But that’s not all as the state of California also filed a state tax lien against the singer for $739,067.48.

The newly revealed tax documents indicated that if Chris, who is estimated to be worth approximately $100 million, does not pay the millions of dollars he still owes in back taxes, the federal government and the state of California will go after his Tarzana, California home and multiple music businesses.

Chris has not responded to the reports about his tax bill, but as his massive clothing collection suggests, he has still got a bunch of assets to foot the bill should he decide to sell them.