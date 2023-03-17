  1. Home
  2. News

Chlöe’s NSFW Sex Scene with Damson Idris In ‘Swarm’ Has Thrown The Internet Into A Frenzy After The Show’s Premiere [Video]

March 17, 2023 9:41 AM PST

After it premiered at midnight last night (March 17), Swarm has taken over the internet. The new Amazon Prime Video series from Donald Glover and Janine Nabers is notable for a number of reasons, including a recently revealed appearance from Billie Eilish. She’s not the only music star in the show, as Chlöe also has a role, and there’s one scene in particular that is making waves online: the sex scene.

via: Hot97

In a interview, Chloe explains how nervous she was to do the scene. “I first read the script, I was like, ‘Oh, this is insane, this is incredible,’ and I cried, and then I realized, you gotta do that sex scene, girl.”

The 24-year-old continued, as open and liberal as I am about my body, I was very scared because I haven’t had that many partners,” Bailey explained. “I’m not like that—like that sexual and open. Damson made it really comfortable; you know, there were limited people on set. It was a closed set.”

“We literally had a bouncy ball in between us, and you know, we were making a joke out of it, so it took all of the nervousness away from that. I have to give a lot of kudos to him as a man for making me, as a woman, feel comfortable literally being raw and naked,” she continued.

The clip of the scene is circulating around Twitter. Take a look at some reactions below.

The series is available now on Prime Video.

Share This Post

Tags:Amazon Prime VideoChloe BaileyDamson Idris