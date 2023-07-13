Chlöe Bailey Set to Hit the Road Again for ‘The In Pieces Tour’

Get your coins ready because Chlöe Bailey is going back on tour.

via: Yahoo! Entertainment

Her “The In Pieces Tour” is set to kick off August 20 and will wrap up on September 10. The 15-date tour follows her first, solo North American tour which kickstarted in April. The tour will build on her debut album “In Pieces” which she released at the end of March 2023. The tour will start in Sacramento, California with Fort Lauderdale, Florida being the last stop.

Bailey and her sister Halle Bailey have branched out into individual creative projects since 2021. Halle starred in the much talked about “The Little Mermaid” live action film. The film was trailed by a series of controversies mostly stemming from the choice to cast a Black women as the character of Ariel. Bailey on the other hand has focused on music in her own endeavors. She released a string of singles including “Have Mercy” and “Treat Me” before releasing her debut album “In Pieces.” “In Pieces” was received with mixed reviews.

“[It is] a compilation of soulless singles curated to produce kiss-off captions. It spends so much time defining what Chlöe isn’t—Halle, a Bible-thumping prude, a moral absolutist—that by the end, we have no clue who the mononymous singer actually is,” a particularly scathing review in the music publication Pitchfork read.

Despite the challenges her album faced, with first weeks sale at 10,000 and charting at number 119 on the weekly Billboard 200 update, Chloë has continued to explore her creative sides. She was an actor in the highly talked about Donald Glover limited series “Swarm” and her first tour is reported to have completely sold out. The announcement of this latest tour provides an insight into the success of the first one.