Chingy Reacts To Being Included On '50 Worst Rappers' List [Photo + Video]

Chingy is tight about being named on a viral Twitter list of the 50 Worst Rappers of All-Time.

via: Rap-Up

The St. Louis rapper, best known for hits like “Right Thurr” and “Holidae In,” is weighing in after he was included on a list of “50 Worst Rappers” that has been a hot topic on social media.

Chingy was not happy to see himself at No. 27 on the list, among other “worst rappers” like Young Thug, 6ix9ine, Coi Leray, Lil Uzi Vert, Gucci Mane, and Silkk the Shocker, who placed No. 1 on the list.

50 worst rappers of all time , no easy target .

ALL opinions are welcome . ???? pic.twitter.com/CmsH6y37X2 — Mr.kindness (Ekin Lee) (@Mrkindness7) August 26, 2022

“It’s just absurd,” he told VladTV. “To me, it’s invalid because it’s subjective. It’s 7 billion people in existence, when you ask each one of these people, ‘Who’s your favorite rapper?’ You’re probably gonna get a different answer.”

The 42-year-old went on to tout his accomplishments. “I’ve sold over 50 million records worldwide, I still have success, it’s people that love me,” he explained. “So how am I one of the worst rappers? If everybody not saying it, you not the worst. That list is absurd and it needs to be done away with.”

He pointed out that he’s in the company of other influential rappers like Master P. “They got so many people on there that have been profound, that have shown leadership, that have [given] several artists a way for their dreams to come true. And they sit there and try to disrespect those people by trying to say they the worst rappers.”

However, Chingy refuses to put any stock in the list. “It means nothing to me, nothing at all, because I know me and I know I’m not one of the worst rappers. I can’t be one of the worst rappers when I have all of these hit records.”

It’s been nearly 20 years since Chingy released his debut album Jackpot featuring the hit “Right Thurr,” which reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. In August, he released his most recent single, “Can’t Blame Me.”