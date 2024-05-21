Chet Hanks Explains Drake and Kendrick Lamar Beef to Dad Tom Hanks: 'Holy Cow!' | lovebscott.com

Chet Hanks is breaking down the Kendrick Lamar and Drake drama for his dad Tom Hanks.

Forrest Gump might not be around for the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef, but Tom Hanks sure is. His son, former Ziwe guest Chet Hanks, channeled his inner Clarissa and explained it all to him, and shared screenshots on Instagram. Bright and early at 7:42 AM, Tom texted Chet, “Big Main, can you explain the Drake/Kendrick Lamar feud to me?” Chet left no stone unturned as he diligently sent him a huge text block almost an hour later, easily summarizing what had happened the past few weeks. He emphasized the magnitude of Lamar’s chart topping wins by dropping a bit of Hanks family lore, writing, “That was pretty much the sonic equivalent of when you took me to your high school in Oakland and we walked in on the basketball game and everybody started going nuts.”

Then Chet explained that Tom would “automatically know how to Crip walk with a stank face” if he heard Lamar’s “Not Like Us” even referencing another Oakland actor to really connect with his Bay Area roots: “Clutching an Oscar in each hand with Marshawn Lynch, then dap him up and tell him ‘Town Bidness’ which solidified the win not only for Kendrick but the entire West Coast.” Tom must’ve tuned out when Chet didn’t use “thizz face” because he replied, “Holy Cow!” and asked him who was winning. The answer is clearly Lamar, who now has Tom’s filmography to use for the next diss track.

via: Vulture

