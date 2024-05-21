There’s Reportedly A Legal Reason Diddy Didn’t Mention Cassie By Name In His Apology Video | lovebscott.com

Last week, a hotel security video from 2016 surfaced, and it showed Diddy physically assaulting Cassie. Days later, Diddy shared an apology video, but curiously, he didn’t actually mention Cassie by name in it. That rubbed some the wrong way, but it turns out Diddy may not have even been allowed to say her name.

The video came days after graphic surveillance footage showed Diddy brutally beating Cassie in a hotel. The pair were together from 2007 to 2018. After Cassie filed the explosive lawsuit accusing the Bad Boy Records founder of numerous crimes, including abuse and human trafficking, Diddy’s only other social media post acknowledging the situation was posted in December.

A day after Cassie’s case was filed, the two came to an agreement and settled for an undisclosed amount of money.

Following undeniable video proof of domestic violence and a high-profile lawsuit (with several others underway), why didn’t Diddy apologize to Cassie by name in the video?

According to TMZ, neither party can say the other’s name publicly thanks to a very strict NDA. This is reportedly why Cassie has remained silent on social media. Diddy’s attorneys had to make sure his apology video, which was allegedly his idea, was in compliance with the settlement.

That doesn’t mean Cassie’s husband can’t say anything though. The day the footage leaked, Alex Fine, who’s been married to the singer since 2019, made a post saying “men who hit women aren’t men.”

via: Complex