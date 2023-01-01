Cher Flashes Ring in Party Photo with Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards: 'Happy New Year, Daddy' [Photos]

Cher fuelled growing speculation that she’s engaged to her younger boyfriend Alexander ‘A.E.’ Edwards.

via: People

The iconic singer, 76, was all smiles as she attended an event with her beau by her side over the weekend.

“Happy New Year, Daddy,” she captioned the photo of Edwards giving her a kiss on the cheek on Twitter.

In the snap, Cher also put her new diamond ring front and center, which recently sparked engagement buzz when the singer posted it on social media over the holidays, expressing that it was a gift from Edwards.

“THERE R NO WORDS,” she captioned the post from Christmas Day.

After the photo prompted a slew of questions from fans, Cher explained, “I posted this cause his nails are so cool.”

Happy New Year

Daddy pic.twitter.com/hkJLAlsPqU — Cher (@cher) January 1, 2023

The Grammy winner and music executive, 36, first sparked dating rumors in November 2022 when they were photographed holding hands in Los Angeles.

Following the outing, Cher confirmed their relationship, while also defending their 40-year age gap, writing in a now-deleted Twitter post, “LOVE DOESN’T KNOW MATH, IT SEES.”

Cher responded to her haters yet again on New Year’s Day, posting a second shot of her and Edwards staring lovingly into each other’s eyes.

“This should Send you Haters to The Part in Wizzard of OZ…WHEN DOROTHY THREW WATER ON THE wicked Witch & Melted her,” she wrote on Twitter.

This should Send you Haters to The Part in Wizzard of OZ…WHEN DOROTHY THREW WATER ON THE wicked Witch & Melted her. pic.twitter.com/VDqYtoNHAG — Cher (@cher) January 1, 2023