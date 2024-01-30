Charlie Wilson’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony Attended by Kanye, Snoop Dogg, and Tyler, the Creator [Video] | lovebscott.com

A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled Monday honoring Grammy-nominated artist Charlie Wilson.

via: Complex

On Monday, the Grammy-nominated R&B singer, 70, received the honor in celebration of his multi-decade-spanning career as the lead singer of the Gap Band and his turn as a solo artist.

Today I celebrated my birthday receiving my star ?? on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. ?? Thank you to all of my friends and fans who came out to celebrate this special moment with me. Feeling truly blessed ?? @PMusicGroup @WalkofFameStar pic.twitter.com/GyItsjV1l8 — Charlie Wilson (@CharlieWilson) January 30, 2024

During his acceptance speech, the “Outstanding” singer and Tulsa, Oklahoma native recalled a fateful moment during his first time in L.A.

“I was here to mix the songs from the Gap Band’s first record, which only sold about 6,000 copies—or maybe it was 600, or 16,” he quipped with a laugh, per Variety.

Kanye West, Snoop Dogg and Tyler, the Creator showed support for Charlie Wilson as the R&B performer was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this week. The day also marked Wilson's 71st birthday. pic.twitter.com/AlYWjjurfH — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) January 30, 2024

“But I was walking in front of Grauman’s Chinese Theatre, and I was trying to put my hands in the hands on the sidewalk. I was like, ‘Wow, what if I can get this one day?’ Some woman walking by said, ‘That’s not impossible.’ I said, ‘But I’m talking about me.’ She said, ‘Yeah, and I’m telling you it’s not impossible. It might be improbable, but not impossible.’ And now, here it is—so many years later, and I’m getting that star on Hollywood Boulevard.”

Wilson delivered his inspiring speech in front of a number of notable guests and collaborators including Kanye West (with whom he made “Bound 2,” “No Mistakes,” and more), Snoop Dogg (“Peaches N Cream,” “Snoop’s Upside Ya Head”), Tyler, the Creator (“Earfquake,” “Fucking Young/Perfect”), and Ty Dolla Sign.

Snoop Dogg credits Charlie Wilson with helping him take a 120-day break from smoking. Snoop alongside Babyface and Kanye West honored Wilson at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. pic.twitter.com/3QbTy67bbD — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) January 30, 2024

As reported by Variety, Wilson spent the earlier part of his career singing alongside his brothers Ronnie and Robert in the Gap Band. The group found plenty of success with their R&B hits in the ’70s and ’80s. However, Wilson spent a number of years in the early ’90s experiencing homelessness and living with addiction. The singer was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2008 and was treated successfully. He now serves as a spokesman for the Prostate Cancer Foundation.

Despite the otherwise joyous occasion, the event did not go without incident. Outside of the ceremony, Kanye West got into a heated confrontation with a TMZ reporter after asking him if his wife Bianca Censori has “free will” amid allegations that he has been “controlling” her.

“Don’t come asking me that dumb ass shit, I’m a person,” said Kanye after grabbing the reporter’s phone from her hand. “You think ’cause you a white woman that you can walk up on me like that and ask me some dumb ass shit like that? Ask me about my wife? Do you have free will or you work for the devil?”