Young and the Restless Alum Jordi Vilasuso Asks for ‘Prayers’ as Daughter Is Admitted to NICU | lovebscott.com

Young and the Restless alum Jordi Vilasuso is asking for prayers for his youngest daughter.

via: Page Six

Vilasuso and his wife, Kaitlin Vilasuso, are asking fans for prayers as their daughter has been admitted to the NICU for a partially collapsed lung.

The soap star, who announced Lucy’s arrival earlier this month, shared that their baby’s health scare is due to respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

“We found out Monday that Lucy had RSV and by Monday night she had been admitted to the hospital w/ difficulty breathing,” the couple wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Lucy lying in an incubator and hooked up to various machines.

“Last night, things unexpectedly took a turn for the worse and she was moved to NICU w/ what the doctors described as a partially collapsed right lung. I am still struggling to believe this as I type.”

RSV causes infections of the lungs and respiratory tract, according to the Mayo Clinic. It’s so common that most children have been infected with the virus by age 2; however, it can cause severe infections in babies under 12 months.

“Please please pray with us for miraculous healing for Lucy’s precious little body,” the couple concluded. “We love her so much and just want her home and happy and in our arms.”

Early Monday, Kaitlin, 37, shared a video of Lucy sleeping with her hand on a pacifier.

“This little hand [prayer emoji],” she wrote over the clip on her Instagram Story. “..hi sweet baby.”

She also posted a snap of herself holding holding hands with the former “Guiding Light” star, 42, and their older daughters, Riley Grace, 10, and Everly Maeve, 7.

“Thankful for family bedtime prayers for the first time since all of this happened..anxious to have the littlest hands in our circle back home,” Kaitlin captioned her Instagram Story.

The pair have grappled with numerous obstacles throughout their fertility journey, including two pregnancy losses before Kaitlin, who is also an actor, became pregnant with Lucy last year.

Sending continued prayers to the Vilasuso family.