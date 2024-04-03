Chance The Rapper and Wife Kirsten Corley Have Decided to End Their Marriage | lovebscott.com

Chance the Rapper and his wife Kirsten Corley-Bennett have called it quits.

Kirsten took to Instagram Stories with the following statement.

After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways.

We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the tim we spent together, God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together.

We kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate this transition.

Thank you

Chance & Kirsten

The news comes after Chance made headlines last year when footage of the Chicago rapper celebrating his 30th birthday saw him grinding on a woman and slapping her butt at Carnival.

Days after the clip of Chance misbehaving went viral, Kirsten took to Instagram to share a Maya Angelou passage about people struggling to grow up.

“I hope one day, we all choose to grow up,” Kirsten captioned a screenshot of the quote.

Hopefully the two are able have an amicable divorce.