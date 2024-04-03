Patrick Mahomes Sr. Formally Indicted on Felony Drunk-Driving Charge After February Arrest | lovebscott.com

Patrick Mahomes Sr. has been officially hit with a criminal charge for allegedly driving drunk earlier this year.

via: People

Mahomes Sr., 53, was arrested on suspicion of a DWI on Feb. 3 and booked in the Smith County Jail, according to court records.

On March 28, the former MLB player was indicted on the felony charge, which is listed as “Driving While Intoxicated” for a third or more time, according to Smith County court records obtained by PEOPLE.

Mahomes Sr. has faced two prior DWI charges.

According to Bleacher Report, he was charged with public intoxication in 2016 during a game between TCU and Texas Tech, his son’s alma mater.

He was also charged with a DWI offense in 2018. He pled guilty and served 40 days in a county jail, per Bleacher Report.

Mahomes Sr. shares sons Patrick, 28, and Jackson Mahomes with ex-wife Randi Martin. He is also dad to Zoe Mahomes, his daughter from a relationship with Anika Cooper following his split with Martin.

The Feb. 3 arrest came just one week before Patrick and the Chiefs won their second consecutive Super Bowl. The 2024 victory was the quarterback’s third NFL championship in five years.

Patrick was asked about his father’s arrest during press conferences ahead of the Super Bowl, and shared that Mahomes Sr. was “doing good.”

“He’s doing good,” Patrick said Feb. 5. “I don’t really want to get into it too much, but he’s doing good for whatever the situation is.”

He added, “It’s a family matter. I’ll just keep it to the family, and that’s all I really have to say at this point.”

Mahomes Sr. was an MLB pitcher from 1992 to 2003. He played for the Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs and the Pittsburg Pirates.

He also earned himself a spot in the Sioux Falls Canaries Hall of Fame, and he is currently the host of The Big Mahomes Show, a weekly podcast that “pulls the curtain back on professional sports with coverage of all things sports,” according to the series’ Instagram page.