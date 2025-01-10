Home > NEWS

Chance The Rapper Reaches Divorce Settlement With Now-Ex Wife Kirsten Corley

BY: Walker

Published 9 hours ago

Well that seemed fast! Chance the Rapper and his wife, Kirsten Corley, have reached a settlement in their divorce, bringing an end to their nearly six-year marriage.

The settlement, or a Stipulation to Hear Uncontested Cause, was filed this month in Cook County, Illinois, as indicated by court records reviewed by Billboard and first reported by TMZ.

Chance and Corley announced their divorce in April 2024, more than five years after they tied the knot in 2019. In their joint statement, which was posted to both party’s Instagram Stories, they explained that they are divorcing after a “period of separation” and that the couple came to the decision “amicably.”

Advertisement

“After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways,” Chance and Corley wrote. “We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together. We kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate this transition. Thank you.”

The former couple shares two daughters: nine-year-old Kensli and five-year-old Marli.

Chance and Corley met as children began dating in 2013. They went through a brief split in 2016 before quickly reconciling and getting married in March 2019 with a celebration at the Pelican Hill Resort in Newport Beach, Calif.

via: Billboard

Advertisement
Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

TikTok Mom’s Cribs-Style House Tour of Burned Down Altadena Home Goes Viral [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Halle Berry Donating Her ‘Entire Closet’ to LA Fire Victims, Joins Sharon Stone’s Organized Efforts [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Joe Budden Breaks Down How He Beat His Lewdness Case: ‘She Lied’ [Video]

By: Walker
NEWS

BET Teases 106 & Park Revival For 25th Anniversary

By: Walker
NEWS

Friend Claims Diddy’s Mom Janice Combs Hosted Sex Parties at Mogul’s Childhood Home

By: Walker
NEWS

Hoda Kotb’s Final ‘Today’ Show Celebrated With Laughs and Tears: ‘Thank You From the Bottom of My Very Full Heart’

By: Walker
NEWS

Chuck D Slams Misuse of Public Enemy’s ‘Burn Hollywood Burn’ in L.A. Wildfire Videos

By: Walker
NEWS

Jhené Aiko Is ‘Starting From Scratch’ After Her Home Burned Down In The Pacific Palisades Wildfire

By: Walker
NEWS

Todd and Julie Chrisley’s Son Chase, Arrested for Simple Battery in Atlanta Bar Fight

By: Walker
NEWS

Trump Gets No Jail Time or Penalties in Sentence for Hush Money Conviction

By: Walker