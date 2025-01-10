Chance The Rapper Reaches Divorce Settlement With Now-Ex Wife Kirsten Corley

BY: Walker Published 9 hours ago

Well that seemed fast! Chance the Rapper and his wife, Kirsten Corley, have reached a settlement in their divorce, bringing an end to their nearly six-year marriage.

The settlement, or a Stipulation to Hear Uncontested Cause, was filed this month in Cook County, Illinois, as indicated by court records reviewed by Billboard and first reported by TMZ.

Chance and Corley announced their divorce in April 2024, more than five years after they tied the knot in 2019. In their joint statement, which was posted to both party’s Instagram Stories, they explained that they are divorcing after a “period of separation” and that the couple came to the decision “amicably.”

“After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways,” Chance and Corley wrote. “We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together. We kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate this transition. Thank you.”

The former couple shares two daughters: nine-year-old Kensli and five-year-old Marli.

Chance and Corley met as children began dating in 2013. They went through a brief split in 2016 before quickly reconciling and getting married in March 2019 with a celebration at the Pelican Hill Resort in Newport Beach, Calif.

