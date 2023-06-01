'The Challenge' Star Amber Borzotra Welcomes Baby Girl with Boyfriend Chauncey Palmer

The Challenge: Double Agents winner and Big Brother alum Amber Borzotra took to Instagram to announce that she and her partner Chauncey Palmer welcomed their first baby together.

“Sunny Fox Palmer ?? 5•29•23 Welcome to the world baby girl!” wrote Amber alongside a photo of the family smiling as she held on to the sleeping newborn in her arms.

Amber won Double Agents in 2020 before she went on to partner with Chauncey on The Challenge: Ride or Dies, which aired in 2022.

Many of their castmates took to the comment section to gush about the newborn and extend congratulatory messages.

Congrats to them!