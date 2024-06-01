Caroline Manzo Shares Graphic Details From Alleged Sexual Assault by Brandi Glanville in Court Filing: 'Forcibly Fondled' | lovebscott.com

Caroline Manzo has described in graphic detail the sexual assault she allegedly suffered from Brandi Glanville while filming “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” in Morocco.

In a signed affidavit, Caroline Manzo, a former star of the Real Housewives of New Jersey, detailed shocking allegations of sexual assault she experienced at the hands of Brandi Glanville during the filming of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip in Morocco.

The incident, as described in Manzo’s legal document obtained by Page Six, involved Glanville allegedly “forcibly fondling” her, despite Manzo’s distress.

The affidavit recounts how Glanville proceeded to assault Manzo by forcibly kissing her, rubbing her private parts, and fondling her against her will, while producers stood by and filmed the ordeal.

“Glanville maliciously me for her own sexual gratification,” Manzo writes in the legal document.

According to Manzo, production failed to intervene or separate Glanville from her, even when she was thrown against a bathroom door and locked inside, with Glanville continuing the assault.

The altercation led Manzo to request that the incident not be discussed during subsequent interviews due to the severe emotional repercussions she experienced.

The lawsuit filed by Manzo against Bravo and Peacock in January stated that Glanville’s actions triggered traumatic memories of a past sexual assault Manzo had endured as a child.

The Brownstone owner claimed production forced her to “relive the sexual assaults” to create more “drama” in the interview for “their own ratings and profit.”

In response, Glanville vehemently denied the allegations, labeling them as “absurd” and stressing the toll they took on her mental and physical well-being.

“Sadly, Brandi had to wake up to yet another lawsuit that includes defamatory, false accusations about her,” a rep for Glanville told outlets at the time.

“While filming, Brandi followed what the producers asked of her, and there was no sexual assault. She is innocent of these absurd accusations that have weighed on her mental and physical health for far too long without a word of support from Peacock, Shed or Bravo.”

“This painful storytelling seems endless and needs to stop. She is looking to move on and upward and get her life back.”

Notably, the case also involved statements from an executive producer of the show, claiming that while Manzo felt “disrespected,” she did not consider herself to have been “sexually violated” by Glanville during the incident.

“Our primary concern at that point was making sure that Manzo felt safe,” the statement read.“She told us that she felt safe, that she wanted to continue to film, and that she did not want Glanville to be sent home.”

The aftermath of the alleged assault prompted Manzo to cut her filming short and return home from Morocco prematurely.

via: RadarOnline.com