Be Careful What You Wish For: Tyga Asked For ‘Freaky Fan Mail’ So Someone Sent The Rapper ‘Dirty’ Panties

BY: Walker

Published 8 hours ago

Tyga has unwrapped some scandalous gifts from fans during his ‘Fan Of A Fan’ anniversary livestream, the rapper was disgusted after a fan sent in ‘dirty’ panties for his ‘Freaky Fan Mail’ segment.

Around 47-minutes into the stream, he opened a package and took a look inside, after he expressed his immediate disinterest. “I don’t even want to touch it,” he said. “I don’t even want to show y’all what’s in this, honestly. I might need some gloves.”

“Oh my God, these muthafuckas is dirty,” he said while carefully pulling out the package’s contents. “These is dirty, bro. This is actually kinda nasty. … What the fuck.”

Tyga told chat members that people send “crazy shit all the time” and that the bra would’ve been “cool” while the panties weren’t.

He then showed the gift to one of his female assistants, who held the panties for a minute before he asked her to put it away. “I appreciate the thought, but that’s kinda crazy,” he said. “People be sending weird shit sometimes.”

He also read an accompanying letter from the flirtatious fan, Dolce, who sent him the bra and underwear as a “sweet” present and invited Tyga to reach out whenever he next visits Miami.

“I didn’t touch the panties, though, so y’all can stop all that yuck shit,” Tyga said.

During the near-two hour livestream, Tyga kept updated on the Los Angeles wildfires–eventually evacuating towards the end of the stream.

