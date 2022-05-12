Cardi B Wants You to Know She 'Got Set Up’ After Addressing DJ in Tense Nightclub Encounter [Video]

Cardi B is speaking out after video of a seemingly uncomfortable encounter at a NYC club has gone viral.

The drama began Wednesday night, when Cardi made an appearance at Richie Romero’s Wonderland nightclub. The Bronx native—who was joined by an entourage and her husband, Offset—was filmed dancing inside the venue as the DJ gave a quick shout-out to an artist that Cardi has had issues with in the past.

“Shout out to Nicki Minaj in the muthafuckin’ building, let’s go!” the DJ shouted, as he played Nicki’s “Do We Have a Problem?” track. “Nicki, let’s fuck it up. Let’s go!”

Footage showed Cardi seemingly unfazed by the remarks, as others around her looked equal parts confused and annoyed. Shortly after, Cardi hopped on the mic to directly address the DJ.

“Who is in the building tonight? ’Cause, we want all the fucking smoke, ya heard!?” she said before her and Megan The Stallion’s “WAP” began playing. “Are we getting dangerous tonight? DJ, are we getting fucking dangerous tonight?”

Several outlets claimed that Cardi was responding to the DJ’s petty stunt, while others reported she called him out over gang-related comments.

Hours after the footage went viral, Cardi took to Instagram Live to shed more light on the situation, telling fans she felt the entire incident was a “set-up.”

“Motherfuckers were trying to set me up and everything. And let me tell you something, I handle my business in real life,” she said. “I don’t think y’all really knew what was going on. I don’t think y’all understand what was going on, and when somebody tries to explain it, y’all coming sideways. And it’s, like, why?”

She continued: “I bet y’all didn’t know I got set up. I bet y’all not peeping that certain videos were made from professional cameras, because it was all a setup.”

