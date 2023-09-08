Cardi B Thought She Was ‘Going to Jail’ Over Vegas Mic Toss, Explains Her Reaction: ‘I Felt Very Violated’ [Video]

Cardi B says she thought she was going to jail over that infamous mic toss throw from back in July — but luckily she wasn’t charged.

In a new interview with The Breakfast Club, Cardi explains just what went through her mind at that moment and how the mic throw unfolded.

via Complex:

“It was really, like, a quick reaction,” Cardi said on Friday. “And let me tell you motherfuckers, I didn’t wanna address it because I thought [I] was going to jail but I’m not.”

As Cardi recalled, it was “hot as fuck” on the day in question, resulting in her asking the crowd to gently splash her with water earlier into her set.

“It was hotter than a motherfucker,” she said. “There was a part of the show that I told people, you know, ‘splash me.’ But even when I told people ‘splash me,’ I was like, ‘be careful with the face.'”

According to Cardi, the mic toss was spurred “fucking four songs after,” or roughly “15 or 20 minutes” after the splash segment.

“This bitch threw water and ice on my face so I just automatically reacted,” Cardi recalled. “I didn’t even know that I was throwing it at that direction. I just threw the shit because it’s like, bitch, you hit me right in my face. And when I look at the video it’s like, nah, you intended to throw that shit in my face.”

Elaborating further, Cardi pointed out that nothing hit her face when she requested a gentle splashing several songs earlier in the set.

“I felt very violated,” she added.

When Charlamagne pushed back by calling the woman in question a “fan,” Cardi disagreed.

“[She] was just trying to be funny, but hahaha bitch, I’m hilarious,” she joked.

After the mic-tossing moment, the actual mic used by Cardi in Vegas landed on eBay with proceeds set to be put toward the Friendship Circle Las Vegas and the Wounded Warrior Project charities. However, shortly after a winning bid of nearly $100,000 was reported, the seller revealed that whoever placed that bid ultimately failed to make good on the purchase.

Check out the clip below.

