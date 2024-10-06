Home > NEWS

Cardi B Shuts Down Plastic Surgery Rumors One Month After Welcoming Third Child: ‘Y’all Really Need to Relax’

BY: Walker

Published 6 hours ago

Back in September, Cardi B announced the birth of her third child with estranged husband Offset. Shortly after, Cardi B hit the gym before dominating 2024 Paris Fashion Week.

On Saturday, the “WAP” rapper, who was dressed in black leggings and a nude tank top, shared a video of herself on social media in which she discussed how she’s losing weight everywhere on her body except her face.

After the video went viral, several social media users body-shamed Cardi, born Belcalis Almánzar, comparing the shape of her hips to that of a “tooth.”

When one fan tweeted that the “I Like It” emcee, 31, “f–ked her” body up, the mom of three clapped back.

“Y’all really need to relax ..This is how my body REALLY LOOKS LIKE,” she tweeted alongside recent photos of her wearing a nude black dress.

“My body looks exaggerated in the other video cause I have a 5X faja [girdle] on…I want yall to think wit yall brain ..Yall was just praising my body couple days ago …do yall think I went and got surgery in 2 days?”

Another netizen then said Cardi’s “stomach always looks like it’s about to rip apart” and bashed her for “focusing so much on how you look” when she just gave birth to her youngest daughter.

The Grammy winner responded, calling the social media user a “potato.”

“Bitch you literally look like a f–kin potato yet you talking bout my looks wit a passion ….This why I be dragging you bitches by yall draws cause bitch why you got soo much nerves,” she wrote alongside photos of the fan and a russet potato.

Cardi also shared a tweet from an X user who said women can’t get plastic surgery until at least six months after they give birth.

