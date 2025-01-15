Cardi B Seemingly Accuses Offset & His Mother of ‘Robbing’ Her

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

Cardi B made a number of accusations against Offset during a live stream.

Cardi took to X Spaces on Tuesday (Jan. 14) where she accused her estranged husband along with his mother, Latabia Woodward, of robbing her.

“I ain’t listen after you and your momma robbed me,” she claimed. “Yeah, you and your mom robbed me cold, wiped my nose. Told you stop f—ing playing with me.”

The Grammy-winning rapper didn’t allude to exactly what she meant when it came to the alleged robbery. Cardi went on to allege that Offset didn’t want any part in playing the role of Santa Claus this year.

She claimed that Set didn’t buy their three children a single gift for Christmas this holiday season even after an NYC shopping spree for his kids with other women.

“You just called your daughter for the first time this year, yesterday. Your newborn. You love your kids so much and you didn’t bought them s–t for Christmas,” she said. “But you came to New York to buy your other kids gifts. But you didn’t bought my kids s–t on purpose to spite me. Mind you, we was cool. We wasn’t f—ing, but we was cool. Stop f—ing playing with me.”

Cardi confessed that she “couldn’t even enjoy [her] own wins because [she] felt like he was going through something.”

She continued: “And this is the realest s–t somebody could ever do for you. I used to pray for this person before I prayed for myself. And then this motherf—-r had the nerve to say that I was being ‘competitive.’”

The Bronx native filed to divorce Offset — for the second time — after seven years of marriage over the summer. The very next day, Cardi announced that she was expecting her third baby, who arrived on Sept. 7. The former couple also shares 6-year-old daughter Kulture and 3-year-old son Wave.

via: Billboard

