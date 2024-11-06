Cardi B Says The Dating Pool Has ‘P**s In It,’ As She Thinks About Finding Love Amid Her Divorce From Offset

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

Cardi B isn’t too thrilled with the dating options available to her now that she and estranged husband Offset are in the midst of a divorce.

Earlier this year, Cardi filed for divorce from Offset, whom she married in 2017. Reflecting on the separation, the rapper shared, “Slowly but surely, everybody gotta go their separate ways.” She also mentioned the impact on her children, saying, “My kids gotta get used to the fact that, ‘No, you’re not going to come home every single day and your dad is gonna be here.’”

Now, it seems Cardi may be open to dating again. On Sunday, November 3, the Bronx native took to X (formerly Twitter), where she joked, “I’m telling you… the dating pool got piss in it…”

Cardi and Offset recently welcomed a baby girl into the world. “With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all!” Cardi wrote via Instagram at the time of the pregnancy announcement.

“You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!”

The estranged couple welcomed baby girl on September 7th.

