Cardi B Reveals She Was Left 'Paralyzed' and Almost Had a Miscarriage Following 'Freak Accident' [Video] | www.lovebscott.com

Cardi B revealed that she recently suffered a “freak accident” that almost took the life of her unborn child.

via Complex:

“I had a fucking freak accident,” the 31-year-old rapper shared during a recent chat with fans on X. “It doesn’t really happen often, but it became something that was so big to the point I was literally paralyzed.” She didn’t specify what happened to her, but she indicated that whatever happened “almost cost me my little one to come,” referring to the recent confirmation that she’s expecting her third child.

Thankfully, she said the incident didn’t result in a miscarriage, but after the incident, she came home “high as a kite” because she took morphine to help deal with the pain.

“Today, I woke up sober, honey. I’m dying,” she continued. “If I don’t feel good in four hours, I’m going to the hospital and I don’t give a fuck. I’ma exaggerate this shit so I can get more morphine. Morphine me down! I don’t give a damn! Oh my God, this is probably why bitches be getting addicted to drugs and shit.”

The news of an accident comes after two big news stories involving Cardi B hit. At the start of the month, she reportedly filed for divorce from Offset and confirmed that she’s expecting a third child with the rapper.

Earlier this week, she shared that she was relieved that she no longer has to hide her pregnancy from her fans. “I’m so happy y’all know I’m [pregnant],” Cardi told fans on Sunday. “Now I can stop wearing those deum schoolgirl skirts.”

Let’s hope she has the right people around her to make sure she doesn’t get hooked on morphine or any other painkiller. We’ve seen that tragic story play out way too many times — we don’t need for that to be Cardi’s.

Cardi B talks about getting in a freak incident which led her to be hospitalized and on morphine. pic.twitter.com/FmHmg8raUu — ?GOT DA SCOOP? (@GotDaScoop) August 6, 2024