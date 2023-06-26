Cardi B Responds to ‘Stupid’ Husband Offset’s Claim She ‘F*cked’ Another Man [Video]

Cardi B wants to make it clear she did not f*ck another man — despite husband Offset’s claim.

via Page Six:

The Grammy winner took to Twitter Spaces Monday to address husband Offset’s claim that she “f–ked” another man.

“First of all, let me say,” Cardi began in song. “You can’t accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of. Sing it with me, y’all! And I see that it is easy for you to blame everything on me. Yes, honey!”

“Listen,” she went on, speaking directly to her listeners. “Don’t pay attention to that country man, y’all.”

The “Money” rapper, 30, insisted that the Migos member is “spiraling and thinking s–t” that’s not true.

“Come on, now. I’m Cardi B, n—a. I think sometimes motherf–kers forget I’m Cardi B,” she said. “If I was giving this p—y to anybody, it would be out. I’m not just anybody.”

The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker explained that she’s not in a position to hook up with a “regular degular shmegular” guy because he would “tell the world.”

On the other hand, she argued, she can’t sleep with anybody “in the industry” because they would “tell, too.”

Speaking directly to Offset, Cardi demanded that he “stop acting stupid.”

“The f–k? Stop playing,” she concluded. “That’s all I’mma motherf–king say because for real, let’s be serious.”

In a since-deleted Instagram Story earlier in the day, the “Walk It Talk It” rapper, 31, had accused his wife and the mother of two of his children of being unfaithful.

“My wife f–ked a N—a on me gang yall n—as know how I come,” the message read.

Listen to Cardi speak below.

?| Cardi B clears up the rumors regarding the circulating Offset IG story screenshot. pic.twitter.com/g7TNgaLnCu — FRG (@femalerapgamee) June 26, 2023