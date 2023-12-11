Cardi B and Offset's Marriage Has Reportedly Always Been 'Tumultuous' as They Split Again

Cardi B and Offset have reportedly been dealing with relationship issues for quite some time.

via Complex:

A source tells PEOPLE exclusively, “They’re tumultuous. They’ve broken up and gotten back together and broken up again way more than the public has seen.”

However, the insider added, “They’ve had really good times together.”

The exclusive comes after Cardi, 31, said she and her husband, also 31, have been separated for quite some time.

“I’ve been single for a minute now,” she said, according to a recording of the livestream shared on X. The video circulated on social media on Monday.

During the video, the Grammy winner said she wants to start the new year “fresh” and “open,” as she admitted, “I’m curious for a new life, for a new beginning. And yeah… I’m excited.”

Reps for the rappers did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Cardi and Offset quietly tied the knot in 2017, and share two children together — daughter Kulture Kiari, 5, and son Wave Set, 2.

The “Handsome and Wealthy” rapper also has sons Jordan and Kody Cephus, as well as daughter Kalea Marie Cephus, from previous relationships.

During the Live, the “Bongos” artist said some may have predicted a breakup was coming.

“I don’t know if you guys have been getting clues from me, from my Lives, or from my Stories, when I put some certain music, or find my unfollowings,” Cardi shared. Her statement was seemingly in response to fans noticing she and Offset had unfollowed each other on Instagram last week.

She’d also recently posted a couple of cryptic messages on her Instagram Stories about outgrowing relationships and putting herself first.

The pair celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in September.

The “I Like It” rapper uploaded an Instagram video showing how Offset surprised her with a large floral arrangement at the center of their staircase.

“Thank you sooo much baby ,” Cardi began in a lengthy post as she showed her appreciation.

“Thank you for the flowers, the empowerment, the protection and for being a great father to our children. I love so many things about you,” she said, adding that she loved how he took time to “study” her.

The following month, while appearing as a guest on the Call Her Daddypodcast, Offset shared what attracted him to the “WAP” rapper.

“She didn’t give a f— what nobody thought And it’s just like damn, that’s fire. Funny, great personality, from what I could see, you know what I’m saying? Like that’s a funny girl, she’s a cool girl, and then I shot my shot and I swished it,” he said, adding that he was moved by her commitment to family.

The Migos rapper also discussed how they were able to rebuild trust within their relationship following prior cheating allegations.

“First off by like respecting her position, right? We both public figures, we both in the eyes of people. Stop being selfish. You’re married to this woman, be dedicated to this woman,” Offset said.

We were (are) rooting for them to pull through!