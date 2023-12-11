Maroon 5, Enrique Iglesias and More to Perform on 'New Year's Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen'

CNN has announced the lineup of performers set for this year’s annual New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen.

via People:

As the two hosts celebrate New Year’s Eve together on the CNN special airing live at 8 p.m. ET on Dec. 31, they’ll be joined by Darius Rucker,Enrique Iglesias, Flo Rida, Jonas Brothers, Maroon 5, Miranda Lambert and Rod Stewart, who are all confirmed to take the stage for a performance.

The hitmakers aren’t the only guests on this year’s live broadcast. A handful of stars will appear in interviews with Cohen, 55, and Cooper, 56, including Las Culturistas podcast hosts and comedians Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers, and actors Jeremy Renner, Neil Patrick Harris and Patti LaBelle. Magician David Blaine will also make a special appearance.

As usual, the co-hosts will welcome in the new year from New York City’s Times Square ahead of the ball drop at midnight.

Throughout the broadcast, several other CNN correspondents will be reporting from celebrations across North America, while Richard Quest will report from the crowds in NYC.

After midnight strikes on the east coast, hosts Sara Sidner and Cari Champion will host the Central Time Zone’s countdown on the network from their celebration in Austin, Texas.

Cooper and Cohen both shared statements in a press release about teaming up again to kick off 2024. The CNN broadcast journalist said, “There’s no one I’d rather spend New Year’s Eve with and nowhere I’d rather be at midnight than New York’s Times Square!”

“Spending new years with my dear friend Anderson is my idea of a great time, and a happy tradition that I look forward to all year long,” added the Watch What Happens Live host.

It’s yet to be announced if all of this year’s entertainment will join the co-hosts in Times Square, or if a handful of the performances will be filmed elsewhere.

Many of the stars who are set to take the stage had a big year, or are looking ahead at new music in 2024. The Jonas Brothers, for example, dropped The Album and set out on a massive stadium tour; and Rucker, 57, dropped Carolyn’s Boy.

The Adam Levine-fronted group, meanwhile, launched their Las Vegas Residency in 2023 — and recently announced they’re extending it into the new year. Lambert, 40, similarly wowed audiences in Sin City with the latest leg of her Velvet Rodeo show, which also continues into 2024.

Next year should also see new music from Stewart, 78, who is set to release Swing Fever on Feb. 23, as well as Iglesias, 48, who has been teasing Final (Vol. 2).

Last year, New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen also featured a star-studded slate, including Ava Max, Ellie Goulding, REO Speedwagon, Patti LaBelle, Tenacious D’s Jack Black and Kyle Gass and Usher.

The live holiday special airs on Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. ET on CNN, with options to stream it live on Max and on CNN.com and in CNN connected TV and mobile apps.

Hopefully they let them drink this year.